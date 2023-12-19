First Bank & Trust Sells 282 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,258,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Darling Ingredients by 10.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,328,000 after buying an additional 24,509 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 1,384.6% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 47.4% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 181,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 58,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.97 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.