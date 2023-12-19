First Bank & Trust Sells 2,047 Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

First Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Accolade were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 12.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,881,000 after buying an additional 705,383 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 18.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,096,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,118,000 after purchasing an additional 956,474 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Accolade by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,521,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,899,000 after purchasing an additional 479,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,427,000 after purchasing an additional 328,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of ACCD stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Accolade, Inc. has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.11. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 37.24%. The firm had revenue of $96.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACCD. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Accolade from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Accolade from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accolade currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

