First Bank & Trust Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 98,197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,948,438,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,468,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,456,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,201,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,534,558,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,611 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $27.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $52.16.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

