First Bank & Trust Makes New $207,000 Investment in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,325 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Loop Capital increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.
TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TJX stock opened at $89.82 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The stock has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average is $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.19.
TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
TJX Companies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.
Insider Transactions at TJX Companies
In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total transaction of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
TJX Companies Profile
The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.
