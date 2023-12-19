First Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 54,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 104,312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 194,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 194,021 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 23,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 37,656,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.89%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.