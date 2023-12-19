First Bank & Trust Has $275,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Centene were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.41.

Centene Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $83.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

