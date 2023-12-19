First Bank & Trust Decreases Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

First Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FAF opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.91. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.13. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.39%.

In related news, CAO Steven A. Adams sold 1,800 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $101,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,487 shares in the company, valued at $420,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on FAF shares. Barclays started coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on First American Financial from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

