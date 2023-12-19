Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Farmers National Banc from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Farmers National Banc Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FMNB stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. Farmers National Banc has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $15.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 50.75%.

Institutional Trading of Farmers National Banc

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 177.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 215.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Farmers National Banc by 504.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

