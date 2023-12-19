FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.600-16.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 16.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $458.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $431.26. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $466.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $435.90.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total transaction of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,454.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,338 shares of company stock valued at $7,202,127. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

