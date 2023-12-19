Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.48 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $402.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.87 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

