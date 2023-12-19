Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 105.4% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 720.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 64.1% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $97.48 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.47.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total transaction of $216,132,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Redburn Partners raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

