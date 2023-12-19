Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.78.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.34 on Friday. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $20.87.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $471.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.71% and a net margin of 5.19%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In other news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,680,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $1,167,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,184,491.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Exelixis by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Exelixis by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

