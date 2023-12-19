Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) vs. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Head to Head Analysis

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Properties Realty Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $27.69, suggesting a potential upside of 8.83%. Given Essential Properties Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Essential Properties Realty Trust is more favorable than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Properties Realty Trust $336.14 million 12.60 $134.13 million $1.18 21.56 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust $133.65 million 0.02 -$12.76 million ($1.46) -0.13

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Essential Properties Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essential Properties Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Essential Properties Realty Trust has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.0% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Essential Properties Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Properties Realty Trust and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Properties Realty Trust 52.65% 6.57% 4.17% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust -9.88% 4.05% 0.87%

Summary

Essential Properties Realty Trust beats CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis. As of December 31, 2021, it had a portfolio of 1, 451 properties. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

