Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. The consensus estimate for Stanley Black & Decker’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SWK. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $97.26 on Monday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $71.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.38, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $183,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

