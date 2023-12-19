Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Energizer from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group downgraded Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Energizer from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR opened at $32.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.01. Energizer has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 136.42% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $811.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robin Vauth sold 2,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total transaction of $92,357.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,599.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,328,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after buying an additional 1,537,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,930,000 after buying an additional 1,126,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 553,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 297,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,246,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after buying an additional 291,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

See Also

