Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Director Teresa Smith Madden Acquires 2,100 Shares

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$47.56 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$56.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$47.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.21. The firm has a market cap of C$101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.59 by C$0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business had revenue of C$9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.72 billion. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.7501453 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.21.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

