Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Elme Communities has a payout ratio of 1,200.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Elme Communities to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Elme Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELME opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Elme Communities has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $19.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Elme Communities from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Elme Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elme Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 127,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,486 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 9.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 14.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elme Communities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

Featured Articles

