Ediston Property Investment to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 24.07 and a quick ratio of 22.33. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 73 ($0.92). The company has a market cap of £146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

