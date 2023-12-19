Ediston Property Investment to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.42 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON:EPIC opened at GBX 69.20 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 24.07 and a quick ratio of 22.33. Ediston Property Investment has a one year low of GBX 57.20 ($0.72) and a one year high of GBX 73 ($0.92). The company has a market cap of £146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -630.91 and a beta of 0.98.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
