Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (EIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 29th

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EIM opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $10.70.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 15.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.