Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 1,782 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $486.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.41 and a 52 week high of $492.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $435.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $451.42.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total transaction of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,936 shares of company stock worth $52,392,547 in the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

