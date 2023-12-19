Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.52, for a total value of $1,001,015.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,444.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $618.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $543.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.32. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.62 and a 52 week high of $620.29. The stock has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

