Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,589 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 36.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 31.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $127,749,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at $36,048,963,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 231,379,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total transaction of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,349,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of WMT opened at $154.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $417.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

