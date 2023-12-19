Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% during the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

