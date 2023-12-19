Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 2,174 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $80.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.73. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America cut RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

