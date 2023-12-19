Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE: DPM):
- 12/14/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/13/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00.
- 12/12/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/30/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$12.50.
- 11/28/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals was given a new C$12.25 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
- 11/17/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance
Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24.
Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of C$181.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1009879 EPS for the current year.
Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$145,500.00. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dundee Precious Metals
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- New hires could suddenly send these 3 automotive stocks higher
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 Fitness Stocks Ready to Rally in the New Year
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Apple may be a 4T company by next year, but is it a buy now?
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.