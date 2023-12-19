Dundee Precious Metals (DPM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals (TSE: DPM):

  • 12/14/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 12/13/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00.
  • 12/12/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.25 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 11/30/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.50 to C$12.50.
  • 11/28/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals was given a new C$12.25 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus.
  • 11/17/2023 – Dundee Precious Metals had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$14.00 to C$14.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DPM opened at C$8.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.06). Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of C$181.12 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1009879 EPS for the current year.

Dundee Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Zebra Karirondua Kasete sold 15,000 shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.70, for a total transaction of C$145,500.00. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties; and exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. It owns and operates a gold, copper, and silver mine located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and a custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

