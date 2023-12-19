Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 423 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $226.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $209.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.27. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

