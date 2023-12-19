Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 71.1% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 95.1% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.67.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total transaction of $183,041.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,311.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,940 shares of company stock valued at $56,031,416 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.6 %

INTU opened at $618.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $543.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $370.62 and a twelve month high of $620.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

