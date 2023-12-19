Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,663 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,653,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,029,000 after buying an additional 530,405 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $51.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $75.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 57.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

