DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
NYSE DSL opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $12.78.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.
DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.
