DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Update

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the November 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSL opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $12.78.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 2,236.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

