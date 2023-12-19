Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 84 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $291.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.06 and a 200 day moving average of $284.19. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $236.27 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

