Donaldson Capital Management LLC Sells 149 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,972 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $27,279,000. Narus Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 64.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 8.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

Oracle Stock Up 1.6 %

Oracle stock opened at $105.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $79.43 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

