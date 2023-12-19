Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 965 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,739,000 after purchasing an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after acquiring an additional 107,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after acquiring an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,059,000 after acquiring an additional 376,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $2,431,257.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $103.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 66.56, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 322.58%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

