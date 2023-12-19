Donaldson Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 100,013.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 93,742,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,947,874,000 after purchasing an additional 93,648,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,567,000 after acquiring an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,213,000 after acquiring an additional 72,732 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 13,571.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,364,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,950,000 after acquiring an additional 60,704 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.42 and a 200 day moving average of $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Longbow Research lowered Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

