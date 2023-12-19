Donaldson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.