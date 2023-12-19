Donaldson Capital Management LLC Acquires 31 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 98,555.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 242,795,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,693,646,000 after buying an additional 242,549,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 296.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,523,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,887,663,000 after buying an additional 7,868,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $407.08 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $259.73 and a 1 year high of $407.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.8083 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

