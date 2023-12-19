Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 181,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,065 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $19,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Dollar General by 253.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 46,324 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Dollar General by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 586,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,055,000 after purchasing an additional 449,302 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teca Partners LP purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

