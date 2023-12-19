Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1,188.00

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LON:DEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,188 ($15.02) and last traded at GBX 1,210.85 ($15.31), with a volume of 237964 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,310.50 ($16.57).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.21) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 314.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.85. The company has a market cap of £567.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.14, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a yield of 4.96%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

In other news, insider Martin Keith Thomas acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,227.90). Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

