Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 209,775 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $19,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFS opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DFS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

