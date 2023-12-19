Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of AMZU stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZU. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares in the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 5.3% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 14.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares by 65.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $648,000.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

