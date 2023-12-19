Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,500 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 322,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 4.4 %
Shares of AMZU stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $28.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.95.
Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3426 per share. This is an increase from Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares
The Direxion Daily AMZN Bull 1.5X Shares ETF (AMZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZU was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
