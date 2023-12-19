Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $105,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC stock opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $29.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.