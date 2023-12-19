Didier Papadopoulos Sells 1,978 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $14,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Didier Papadopoulos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Didier Papadopoulos sold 3,646 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total transaction of $25,230.32.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 0.6 %

Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. Analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,130,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819,837 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 12.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 14.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $3,534,000. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

