DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Takes $32,000 Position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JOET. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period.

Get Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF alerts:

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Profile

The Virtus Terranova US Quality Momentum ETF (JOET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap stocks in the US displaying quality fundamental and technical attributes. JOET was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is issued by Virtus Investment Partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:JOET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.