DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after purchasing an additional 43,140 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 143,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3,851.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 44.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,305,000.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

CFO stock opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.09. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $65.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0986 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.