DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9,482.9% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 22,798,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,560,477 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,520,000 after acquiring an additional 369,356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,782,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,312,000 after acquiring an additional 62,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,436,000 after acquiring an additional 37,598 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $81.97 and a 52 week high of $103.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day moving average of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

