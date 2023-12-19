DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Makes New $28,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.40. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 60.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Societe Generale cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

