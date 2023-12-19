DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $33,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $695,100,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $33.78 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.