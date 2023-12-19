DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Invests $26,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 220 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 50.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 145,739 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $19,073,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 145,328 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 15.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,342,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,419. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA opened at $138.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $143.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.33.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

