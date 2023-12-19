DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Buys Shares of 690 Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 94.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 887.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF by 64.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

FIGB stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF has a one year low of $40.06 and a one year high of $44.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in investment grade debt securities of any maturity, globally. FIGB was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

