DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,030 Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the second quarter valued at $9,357,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 14.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the second quarter valued at $282,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 22.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October in the 4th quarter worth about $917,000.

IOCT stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $27.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.56 and its 200 day moving average is $26.30.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

