Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %
Shares of DNLI opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.11.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.
