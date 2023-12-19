Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Vicki L. Sato Sells 1,666 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $38,967.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,896.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of DNLI opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.09. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 49.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 96.5% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

Featured Articles

